Canaccord Genuity Group Raises Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Price Target to $15.00

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Free Report) had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity Group from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Snap from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Snap from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, January 26th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Snap from $9.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Snap from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Snap from a reduce rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.79.

Shares of NYSE SNAP opened at $14.49 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.93. Snap has a 12 month low of $7.86 and a 12 month high of $17.90. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.92 billion, a PE ratio of -17.89 and a beta of 1.13.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Snap had a negative return on equity of 45.02% and a negative net margin of 26.99%. Equities analysts expect that Snap will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Snap news, SVP Eric Young sold 120,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.13, for a total transaction of $1,340,853.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,540,852 shares in the company, valued at $39,409,682.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Snap news, SVP Eric Young sold 120,472 shares of Snap stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.13, for a total value of $1,340,853.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,540,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,409,682.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Evan Spiegel sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.11, for a total transaction of $1,666,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,627,844 shares in the company, valued at $40,305,346.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 470,482 shares of company stock valued at $5,284,091. Company insiders own 22.68% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NBC Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Snap by 2,580.4% during the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Snap by 161.6% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snap in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Snap during the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of Snap by 108.7% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 4,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 2,506 shares during the last quarter. 47.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

