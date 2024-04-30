United Rentals (NYSE:URI) PT Raised to $750.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $720.00 to $750.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $793.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of United Rentals from $575.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on United Rentals from $630.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Barclays raised their target price on United Rentals from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $718.00 to $790.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $600.79.

United Rentals Price Performance

Shares of United Rentals stock opened at $712.62 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $682.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $582.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $47.45 billion, a PE ratio of 19.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.84. United Rentals has a fifty-two week low of $325.15 and a fifty-two week high of $732.37.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $9.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.35 by $0.80. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.44 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 36.44% and a net margin of 17.31%. United Rentals’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.95 EPS. Analysts expect that United Rentals will post 43.54 EPS for the current year.

United Rentals declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, January 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to buy up to 3.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 7th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.66%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO William E. Grace sold 775 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $655.62, for a total value of $508,105.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,145,485.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Financial Corp IN bought a new position in United Rentals in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the first quarter worth $28,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in United Rentals in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in United Rentals by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 48 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, PFS Partners LLC bought a new position in United Rentals during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

