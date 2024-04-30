Four Corners Property Trust (FCPT) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $65.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.23 million. Four Corners Property Trust had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 38.04%. Four Corners Property Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Four Corners Property Trust to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Four Corners Property Trust alerts:

Four Corners Property Trust Stock Performance

Shares of FCPT stock opened at $23.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.86 and a 200-day moving average of $23.62. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.92 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Four Corners Property Trust has a 52 week low of $20.51 and a 52 week high of $27.60.

Four Corners Property Trust Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.345 per share. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 127.78%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Four Corners Property Trust from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Raymond James cut their price target on Four Corners Property Trust from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 8th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on FCPT

About Four Corners Property Trust

(Get Free Report)

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of restaurant and retail properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Four Corners Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Four Corners Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.