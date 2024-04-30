TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) PT Lowered to $9.00 at Barclays

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Barclays from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on TIXT. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. CIBC cut their price target on TELUS International (Cda) from $21.50 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on TELUS International (Cda) from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on TELUS International (Cda) in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a neutral rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded TELUS International (Cda) from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.40.

TELUS International (Cda) Stock Performance

NYSE TIXT opened at $8.45 on Friday. TELUS International has a fifty-two week low of $6.03 and a fifty-two week high of $20.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $902.71 million, a P/E ratio of 56.34, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.32.

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.26. The company had revenue of $692.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $691.00 million. TELUS International (Cda) had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 1.99%. TELUS International (Cda)’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that TELUS International will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of TELUS International (Cda)

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TIXT. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in TELUS International (Cda) by 142.0% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 9,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 5,631 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new position in TELUS International (Cda) during the third quarter worth approximately $99,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in TELUS International (Cda) during the fourth quarter worth $124,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in TELUS International (Cda) in the 4th quarter valued at $132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.55% of the company’s stock.

About TELUS International (Cda)

TELUS International (Cda) Inc design, builds, and delivers digital solutions for customer experience (CX) in the Asia-Pacific, the Central America, Europe, Africa, North America, and internationally. The company provides digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, enterprise mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data analytics, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, contact center outsourcing, technical support, sales growth and customer retention, healthcare/patient experience, and debt collection.

