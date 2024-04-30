Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Given New $15.00 Price Target at TD Cowen

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Free Report) had its target price reduced by TD Cowen from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the health services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on TDOC. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Teladoc Health from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Teladoc Health from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Teladoc Health presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.73.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TDOC

Teladoc Health Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of TDOC stock opened at $13.40 on Friday. Teladoc Health has a fifty-two week low of $12.65 and a fifty-two week high of $30.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a current ratio of 3.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.50 and a beta of 0.94.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The health services provider reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.02). Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 10.11% and a negative net margin of 8.90%. The business had revenue of $646.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $637.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.37) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Teladoc Health will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Teladoc Health

In other Teladoc Health news, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total transaction of $112,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,470 shares in the company, valued at $579,358.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Richard J. Napolitano sold 3,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.52, for a total transaction of $54,667.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,478.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total transaction of $112,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $579,358.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 135,441 shares of company stock worth $2,038,251. Insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Teladoc Health by 74.0% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 20,568 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 8,750 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,833 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 3,442 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 2,130.9% in the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,400 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 10,889 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,662 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the first quarter worth $271,000. 76.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services worldwide. The company operates through Teladoc Health Integrated Care and BetterHelp segments. The Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services, including general medical, expert medical, specialty medical, chronic condition management, and mental health, as well as enabling technologies and enterprise telehealth solutions for hospitals and health systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.