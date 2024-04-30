Susquehanna Increases Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Price Target to $270.00

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) had its target price upped by Susquehanna from $255.00 to $270.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Susquehanna currently has a neutral rating on the railroad operator’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on UNP. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $252.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Union Pacific from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Union Pacific in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They issued a hold rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Union Pacific from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $258.78.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on UNP

Union Pacific Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:UNP opened at $240.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $147.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $244.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $235.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. Union Pacific has a 12-month low of $190.71 and a 12-month high of $258.66.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.97 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 44.34% and a net margin of 26.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.67 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Union Pacific will post 11.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.62%.

Insider Activity at Union Pacific

In other Union Pacific news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $937,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 56,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,170,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 21,063.6% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,312 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after buying an additional 9,268 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC raised its position in Union Pacific by 29.1% in the third quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 1,879 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 0.3% during the third quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 16,296 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,318,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 3.5% during the third quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,689 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 4,230 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. 80.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Union Pacific

(Get Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.