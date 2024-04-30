Interactive Strength (NASDAQ:TRNR) vs. GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV) Head to Head Analysis

Interactive Strength (NASDAQ:TRNR – Get Free Report) and GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Interactive Strength and GE Vernova’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Interactive Strength $960,000.00 3.87 -$51.37 million ($4.64) -0.04 GE Vernova $33.24 billion 1.30 -$438.00 million N/A N/A

Interactive Strength has higher earnings, but lower revenue than GE Vernova.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Interactive Strength -5,340.23% -101,636.09% -273.33% GE Vernova N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This table compares Interactive Strength and GE Vernova’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Interactive Strength and GE Vernova, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Interactive Strength 0 0 1 0 3.00 GE Vernova 0 2 7 0 2.78

GE Vernova has a consensus price target of $157.44, suggesting a potential downside of 0.98%. Given GE Vernova’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe GE Vernova is more favorable than Interactive Strength.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.6% of Interactive Strength shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

GE Vernova beats Interactive Strength on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Interactive Strength

Interactive Strength Inc., doing business as FORME, operates digital fitness platform that provides connected fitness hardware products and related accessories in the United States. It offers the Forme Studio, a fitness mirror with touchscreen display; and the Forme Studio Lift, a fitness mirror and cable-based digital resistance. The company also provides video on-demand classes, and personal training and expert health coaching services. The company sells its products through retail stores, as well as online. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

About GE Vernova

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions. The company was incorporated in 2023 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. GE Vernova operates as a subsidiary of General Electric Company.

