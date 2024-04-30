Financial Comparison: Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) vs. Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT)

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI – Get Free Report) and Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Farmland Partners and Independence Realty Trust’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Farmland Partners $57.47 million 9.04 $30.91 million $0.52 20.75 Independence Realty Trust $660.14 million 5.44 -$17.23 million ($0.03) -531.83

Farmland Partners has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Independence Realty Trust. Independence Realty Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Farmland Partners, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Farmland Partners 0 0 2 0 3.00 Independence Realty Trust 1 0 4 0 2.60

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Farmland Partners and Independence Realty Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.

Farmland Partners currently has a consensus target price of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 39.02%. Independence Realty Trust has a consensus target price of $17.00, indicating a potential upside of 6.55%. Given Farmland Partners’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Farmland Partners is more favorable than Independence Realty Trust.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

58.0% of Farmland Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.3% of Independence Realty Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.5% of Farmland Partners shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Independence Realty Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Farmland Partners and Independence Realty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Farmland Partners 53.80% 5.70% 2.83% Independence Realty Trust -1.26% -0.23% -0.13%

Dividends

Farmland Partners pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Independence Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. Farmland Partners pays out 46.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Independence Realty Trust pays out -2,133.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Independence Realty Trust has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Independence Realty Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Volatility & Risk

Farmland Partners has a beta of 0.75, indicating that its share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Independence Realty Trust has a beta of 1.07, indicating that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Farmland Partners beats Independence Realty Trust on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Farmland Partners

Farmland Partners Inc. is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owns and/or manages approximately 171,100 acres in 16 states, including Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, North Carolina, Oklahoma, South Carolina and Texas. In addition, the Company owns land and buildings for four agriculture equipment dealerships in Ohio leased to Ag Pro under the John Deere brand. The Company has approximately 26 crop types and over 100 tenants. The Company elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, or REIT, for U.S. federal income tax purposes, commencing with the taxable year ended December 31, 2014.

About Independence Realty Trust

Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily communities, across non-gateway U.S. markets including Atlanta, GA, Dallas, TX, Denver, CO, Columbus, OH, Indianapolis, IN, Raleigh-Durham, NC, Oklahoma City, OK, Nashville, TN, Houston, TX, and Tampa, FL. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale near major employment centers within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts and high-quality retail. IRT aims to provide stockholders attractive risk-adjusted returns through diligent portfolio management, strong operational performance, and a consistent return on capital through distributions and capital appreciation.

