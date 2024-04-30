Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) PT Raised to $88.00

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Barclays from $87.00 to $88.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on WH. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a report on Friday, April 19th. They issued a hold rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $88.17.

Get Wyndham Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on WH

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of WH opened at $74.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.81. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a twelve month low of $63.69 and a twelve month high of $81.73.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $305.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.24 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 41.83% and a net margin of 17.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.90%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Nicola Rossi sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total transaction of $252,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,404 shares in the company, valued at $900,916. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.79% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WH. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 62.6% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 68.3% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 41,100.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

(Get Free Report)

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.