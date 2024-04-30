Morgan Stanley Increases TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Price Target to $90.00

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $87.00 to $90.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of TransUnion from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on TransUnion from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Bank of America raised TransUnion from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Truist Financial boosted their price target on TransUnion from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of TransUnion from $69.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $83.60.

TransUnion Stock Up 1.9 %

NYSE TRU opened at $75.91 on Friday. TransUnion has a 12 month low of $42.09 and a 12 month high of $82.75. The company has a market capitalization of $14.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.08, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $977.62 million. TransUnion had a positive return on equity of 14.26% and a negative net margin of 7.02%. Equities research analysts expect that TransUnion will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TransUnion Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 6th. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is -29.37%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.10, for a total transaction of $117,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,720,777.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.10, for a total value of $117,150.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,033 shares in the company, valued at $1,720,777.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.30, for a total transaction of $144,307.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 75,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,105,548.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,275 shares of company stock valued at $1,204,538. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TransUnion

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransUnion during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,063,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its stake in TransUnion by 5.3% during the third quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 15,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,086,000 after buying an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in TransUnion by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 351,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,228,000 after buying an additional 1,471 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of TransUnion by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 111,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,972,000 after buying an additional 11,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 44,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,197,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period.

About TransUnion

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates through U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive segments. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

