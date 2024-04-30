Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) PT Raised to $32.00

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Truist Financial from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

TRMK has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet raised Trustmark from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. StockNews.com raised Trustmark from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Trustmark in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Trustmark from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Trustmark from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $32.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRMK opened at $29.92 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Trustmark has a 12 month low of $18.96 and a 12 month high of $30.21.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $288.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.03 million. Trustmark had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 13.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Trustmark will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, June 1st will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. Trustmark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.80%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Trustmark by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Trustmark by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 27,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trustmark during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Trustmark by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 127,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,771,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Trustmark by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 1,449 shares during the last quarter. 67.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company operates through three segments: General Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits and individual retirement accounts; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income-producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit, as well as treasury management services.

