Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN) Short Interest Up 9.1% in March

Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 992,600 shares, a growth of 9.1% from the March 15th total of 909,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 467,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Hudson Technologies Trading Up 0.4 %
NASDAQ HDSN traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $10.39. 351,570 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 458,806. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $472.85 million, a P/E ratio of 9.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.91. Hudson Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $7.21 and a fifty-two week high of $15.24.
Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. Hudson Technologies had a return on equity of 25.57% and a net margin of 18.08%. The company had revenue of $44.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.72 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Hudson Technologies will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hudson Technologies
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, B. Riley lowered their price objective on Hudson Technologies from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 7th.
Check Out Our Latest Report on Hudson Technologies
Hudson Technologies Company Profile
Hudson Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hudson Technologies Company, engages in the provision of solutions to recurring problems within the refrigeration industry in the United States. The company engages in the sale of refrigerant and industrial gas; provision of refrigerant management services consisting primarily of reclamation of refrigerants, re-usable cylinder refurbishment, and hydrostatic testing services; and RefrigerantSide services comprising system decontamination and recovery to remove moisture, oils, and other contaminants.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Hudson Technologies
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- J.B. Hunt Hits the Skids: Lower Prices to Come
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- Predicting a Bear Market: 7 Signs and Why it’s Tough to Do
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- Abbott Laboratories Outlook is Healthy: Buy the Dip
Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.