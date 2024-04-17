Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN) Short Interest Up 9.1% in March

Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 992,600 shares, a growth of 9.1% from the March 15th total of 909,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 467,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Hudson Technologies Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ HDSN traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $10.39. 351,570 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 458,806. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $472.85 million, a P/E ratio of 9.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.91. Hudson Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $7.21 and a fifty-two week high of $15.24.

Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. Hudson Technologies had a return on equity of 25.57% and a net margin of 18.08%. The company had revenue of $44.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.72 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Hudson Technologies will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Hudson Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Hudson Technologies by 140.1% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,562 shares during the period. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Hudson Technologies by 230.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 2,592 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley lowered their price objective on Hudson Technologies from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 7th.

Hudson Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hudson Technologies Company, engages in the provision of solutions to recurring problems within the refrigeration industry in the United States. The company engages in the sale of refrigerant and industrial gas; provision of refrigerant management services consisting primarily of reclamation of refrigerants, re-usable cylinder refurbishment, and hydrostatic testing services; and RefrigerantSide services comprising system decontamination and recovery to remove moisture, oils, and other contaminants.

