Short Interest in Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOWL) Increases By 9.3%

Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOWL – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 472,000 shares, an increase of 9.3% from the March 15th total of 432,000 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 240,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Werewolf Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HOWL traded up $0.32 on Wednesday, hitting $5.93. 328,573 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 246,732. Werewolf Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.57 and a 1-year high of $8.19. The company has a current ratio of 7.14, a quick ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.30 and its 200 day moving average is $4.31.

Werewolf Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOWL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.10. Werewolf Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 32.25% and a negative net margin of 187.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Werewolf Therapeutics will post -1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JMP Securities initiated coverage on Werewolf Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued a “mkt outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Werewolf Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics by 43,994.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,533,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,144,000 after buying an additional 1,530,114 shares during the period. PFM Health Sciences LP grew its stake in Werewolf Therapeutics by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 3,468,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,387,000 after purchasing an additional 909,895 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Werewolf Therapeutics by 63.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 838,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,719,000 after acquiring an additional 326,694 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Werewolf Therapeutics by 59.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 873,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,371,000 after acquiring an additional 325,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Werewolf Therapeutics by 345.0% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 326,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $996,000 after acquiring an additional 253,284 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.84% of the company’s stock.

Werewolf Therapeutics Company Profile

Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics engineered to stimulate the body's immune system for the treatment of cancer. The company, through its proprietary PREDATOR platform, designs conditionally activated molecules that stimulate adaptive and innate immunity for addressing the limitations of conventional proinflammatory immune therapies.

