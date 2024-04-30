Zalatoris II Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ZLS) Short Interest Update

Zalatoris II Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ZLS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the March 31st total of 400 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 30,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Institutional Trading of Zalatoris II Acquisition
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZLS. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zalatoris II Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $5,460,000. Berkley W R Corp bought a new position in Zalatoris II Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,286,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new stake in Zalatoris II Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,906,000. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zalatoris II Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $294,000. Finally, Kim LLC bought a new position in shares of Zalatoris II Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $4,767,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.56% of the company’s stock.
Zalatoris II Acquisition Stock Performance
ZLS stock opened at $10.88 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.72. Zalatoris II Acquisition has a 12-month low of $10.24 and a 12-month high of $11.00.
Zalatoris II Acquisition Company Profile
Zalatoris II Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in Brazil. The company was formerly known as XPAC Acquisition Corp.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Zalatoris II Acquisition
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- The 3 Hottest Insiders Buys This Month
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- What Bulls and Bears May Be Getting Wrong about SOFI Stock
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- Microsoft Analysis: Trends, Predictions & Investment Insight
Receive News & Ratings for Zalatoris II Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zalatoris II Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.