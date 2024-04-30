APA (APA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.88 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. APA had a net margin of 34.95% and a return on equity of 62.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. On average, analysts expect APA to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

APA Stock Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:APA opened at $32.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.35. APA has a one year low of $29.47 and a one year high of $46.15. The company has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 3.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

APA Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 19th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.78%.

Several research firms have weighed in on APA. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of APA from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of APA from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on APA from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of APA in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on APA from $59.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.25.

About APA

APA Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has oil and gas operations in the United States, Egypt, and North Sea. The company also has exploration and appraisal activities in Suriname, as well as holds interests in projects located in Uruguay and internationally.

Featured Stories

