Truist Financial Raises Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Price Target to $132.00

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Truist Financial from $121.00 to $132.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Oshkosh from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com raised shares of Oshkosh from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Oshkosh in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on Oshkosh from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded Oshkosh from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $122.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Oshkosh has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $123.50.

Get Oshkosh alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on OSK

Oshkosh Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:OSK opened at $117.88 on Friday. Oshkosh has a 12-month low of $72.09 and a 12-month high of $127.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $117.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.41. The firm has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a PE ratio of 11.28, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.63. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 6.93%. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Oshkosh will post 11.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Oshkosh Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is 17.61%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Anupam Khare sold 4,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.38, for a total value of $471,582.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,503,518.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oshkosh

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Oshkosh by 161.6% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Oshkosh by 215.5% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Oshkosh by 53.6% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Oshkosh in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Oshkosh during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. 92.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oshkosh Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Oshkosh Corporation provides purpose-built vehicles and equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Access, Defense, and Vocational segment. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oshkosh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oshkosh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.