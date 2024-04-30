Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) Short Interest Update

Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,790,000 shares, a growth of 27.0% from the March 31st total of 1,410,000 shares. Approximately 2.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 554,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Verint Systems Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of VRNT stock opened at $30.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.49. Verint Systems has a one year low of $18.41 and a one year high of $40.28.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 27th. The technology company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $265.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.45 million. Verint Systems had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 16.60%. Analysts predict that Verint Systems will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Verint Systems news, Director Richard N. Nottenburg sold 5,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.17, for a total value of $164,390.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Verint Systems news, Director Richard N. Nottenburg sold 5,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.17, for a total value of $164,390.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Dan Bodner sold 44,335 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.09, for a total value of $1,334,040.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 898,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,027,861.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 158,988 shares of company stock valued at $4,873,715 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Verint Systems by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,182,580 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $194,145,000 after acquiring an additional 73,592 shares in the last quarter. RGM Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 1.4% in the third quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 3,011,394 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,232,000 after acquiring an additional 42,732 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,527,443 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,106,000 after acquiring an additional 154,285 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in Verint Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,172,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in Verint Systems by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,035,957 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,817,000 after purchasing an additional 84,911 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Verint Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. TheStreet raised Verint Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com raised Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Verint Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Verint Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.20.

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers forecasting and scheduling, channels and routing, knowledge management, fraud and security solutions, quality and compliance, analytics and insights, real-time assistance, self-services, financial compliance, and voice pf the consumer solutions.

