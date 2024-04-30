Expion360 Inc. (NASDAQ:XPON) Short Interest Update

Expion360 Inc. (NASDAQ:XPON – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,200 shares, a decline of 19.7% from the March 31st total of 35,100 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 295,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Institutional Trading of Expion360
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Expion360 stock. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Expion360 Inc. (NASDAQ:XPON – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC owned 0.14% of Expion360 at the end of the most recent quarter. 34.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Expion360 Price Performance
NASDAQ XPON opened at $2.20 on Tuesday. Expion360 has a 1 year low of $1.79 and a 1 year high of $6.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.03.
About Expion360
Expion360 Inc designs, assembles, manufactures, and sells lithium iron phosphate batteries and supporting accessories under the VPR 4EVER name for recreational vehicles, marine, golf, industrial, residential, and off-the-grid applications. It provides battery monitors; direct current battery chargers; various models of industrial tie-downs; power generators AURA POWERCAP; terminal blocks; and bus bars.
