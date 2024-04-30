Expion360 Inc. (NASDAQ:XPON) Short Interest Update

Expion360 Inc. (NASDAQ:XPON – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,200 shares, a decline of 19.7% from the March 31st total of 35,100 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 295,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Expion360

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Expion360 stock. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Expion360 Inc. (NASDAQ:XPON – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC owned 0.14% of Expion360 at the end of the most recent quarter. 34.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Expion360 alerts:

Expion360 Price Performance

NASDAQ XPON opened at $2.20 on Tuesday. Expion360 has a 1 year low of $1.79 and a 1 year high of $6.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.03.

About Expion360

Expion360 ( NASDAQ:XPON Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $0.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.98 million. Expion360 had a negative net margin of 124.66% and a negative return on equity of 97.59%. On average, equities analysts expect that Expion360 will post -1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Free Report)

Expion360 Inc designs, assembles, manufactures, and sells lithium iron phosphate batteries and supporting accessories under the VPR 4EVER name for recreational vehicles, marine, golf, industrial, residential, and off-the-grid applications. It provides battery monitors; direct current battery chargers; various models of industrial tie-downs; power generators AURA POWERCAP; terminal blocks; and bus bars.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Expion360 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expion360 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.