DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.38.
DLO has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of DLocal from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. New Street Research raised DLocal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on DLocal from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Citigroup began coverage on DLocal in a research report on Friday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HSBC cut their target price on DLocal from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 5th.
NASDAQ:DLO opened at $14.55 on Tuesday. DLocal has a 1 year low of $9.04 and a 1 year high of $24.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.92. The stock has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.69, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 18th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $188.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.85 million. DLocal had a net margin of 22.92% and a return on equity of 40.57%. As a group, equities analysts expect that DLocal will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.
DLocal Limited operates a payment processing platform worldwide. The company offers pay-in solution which the business and get paid for their products and services through various payment methods, including international and local cards, online bank transfers and direct debit, cash, and alternative payment methods.
