InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR) & Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Critical Review

InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR) and Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

44.8% of InspireMD shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.1% of Boston Scientific shares are held by institutional investors. 29.7% of InspireMD shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Boston Scientific shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

InspireMD has a beta of 0.84, indicating that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Boston Scientific has a beta of 0.78, indicating that its share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score InspireMD 0 0 1 0 3.00 Boston Scientific 0 2 18 1 2.95

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for InspireMD and Boston Scientific, as provided by MarketBeat.

InspireMD currently has a consensus price target of $4.85, indicating a potential upside of 151.28%. Boston Scientific has a consensus price target of $75.09, indicating a potential upside of 3.60%. Given InspireMD’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe InspireMD is more favorable than Boston Scientific.

Profitability

This table compares InspireMD and Boston Scientific’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets InspireMD -320.97% -55.71% -46.53% Boston Scientific 12.06% 16.63% 9.24%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares InspireMD and Boston Scientific’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio InspireMD $6.20 million 7.28 -$19.92 million ($1.08) -1.79 Boston Scientific $14.24 billion 7.47 $1.59 billion $1.19 60.91

Boston Scientific has higher revenue and earnings than InspireMD. InspireMD is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Boston Scientific, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Boston Scientific beats InspireMD on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About InspireMD

InspireMD, Inc., a medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of MicroNet stent platform technology for the treatment of vascular and coronary diseases in Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and Asia Pacific. The company offers CGuard carotid embolic prevention system (EPS) for use in carotid artery applications; CGuard Prime Stent System, a mesh-covered self-expanding carotid stent; and SwitchGuard NPS, a non-invasive transcarotid artery revascularization device; as well as treating acute stroke with tandem lesions. InspireMD, Inc. has a strategic agreement with Jacobs Institute to execute an early feasibility study of CGuard Prime for the treatment of acute stroke patients with tandem lesions. The company sells its products through local distribution partners. InspireMD, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system. It also provides technologies for diagnosing and treating coronary artery disease and aortic valve conditions; WATCHMAN FLX, a Left Atrial Appendage Closure Device; and implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities, such as cardioverter and cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators, MRI S-ICD systems, cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers, quadripolar LV leads, ICD leads, pacing leads, remote patient management systems, insertable cardiac monitor systems, and remote cardiac monitoring systems. In addition, the company offers diagnosis and treatment of rate and rhythm disorders of the heart; peripheral arterial and venous diseases; and products to diagnose, treat and ease forms of cancer. The company was incorporated in 1979 and is headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts.

