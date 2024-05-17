Quadrant Capital Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 261,014 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 7,112 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 2.4% of Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $28,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IJR. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,473,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,270,977,000 after purchasing an additional 76,899 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,422,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,077,491,000 after purchasing an additional 372,791 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,777,243 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $922,287,000 after purchasing an additional 96,819 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,530,808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,031,832,000 after buying an additional 157,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,353,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,012,538,000 after acquiring an additional 297,912 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of IJR stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $110.32. 1,358,397 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,139,667. The company has a market cap of $80.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $107.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.06. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $87.32 and a fifty-two week high of $111.57.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

