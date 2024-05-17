Quadrant Capital Group LLC Increases Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 272,920 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,782 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Quadrant Capital Group LLC owned about 0.17% of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF worth $16,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCZ. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 89.9% during the 4th quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SCZ traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $64.46. The stock had a trading volume of 452,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,284,994. The company has a market capitalization of $9.69 billion, a PE ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.96. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $52.21 and a 1 year high of $64.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.62.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Profile

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. is a Canada-based company engaged in the operation, exploration and commercial exploitation of mining concessions in Mexico, with a primary focus on silver, but also, including gold, lead and zinc. The Company is focused on its producing property, the Rosario Mine. In addition, the Company is also exploring three other mineral properties, being the San Felipe Project, which is an advanced-stage project; the Gavilanes Project, which is an exploration project, and the El Gachi Property, which is an early-stage exploration project.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.