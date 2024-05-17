Quadrant Capital Group LLC Purchases 2,252 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 195,646 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,252 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 8.0% of Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $93,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eukles Asset Management lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 126.9% in the fourth quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 59 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 280.5% during the 3rd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Friedenthal Financial purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

IVV stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $531.54. 2,219,745 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,533,923. The stock has a market cap of $458.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $411.02 and a fifty-two week high of $534.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $516.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $490.10.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

