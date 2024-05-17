Quadrant Capital Group LLC Has $7.97 Million Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 21.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,566 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up 0.7% of Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $7,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $76.40. The stock had a trading volume of 1,117,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,855,790. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $76.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.37. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $74.61 and a 1 year high of $77.32.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

