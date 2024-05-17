Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE: CM) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

5/17/2024 – Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$69.00 to C$73.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/17/2024 – Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$73.00 to C$76.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/13/2024 – Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from C$76.00 to C$77.00.

5/6/2024 – Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had its price target raised by analysts at Desjardins from C$66.00 to C$67.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/5/2024 – Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$68.00 to C$74.00.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Stock Up 0.9 %

CM stock traded up C$0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$67.20. 680,126 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,621,099. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 12-month low of C$47.44 and a 12-month high of C$69.42. The firm has a market capitalization of C$62.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.28, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$66.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$62.01.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported C$1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.69 by C$0.12. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 29.50%. The business had revenue of C$6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$6.07 billion. Research analysts predict that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 6.8168574 EPS for the current year.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.05%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

