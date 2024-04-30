G. Willi-Food International Ltd. (NASDAQ:WILC) Short Interest Update

G. Willi-Food International Ltd. (NASDAQ:WILC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a decline of 21.7% from the March 31st total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

G. Willi-Food International Stock Up 2.8 %

G. Willi-Food International stock opened at $9.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $128.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.48 and a beta of 0.76. G. Willi-Food International has a 12 month low of $8.00 and a 12 month high of $13.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.74.

G. Willi-Food International (NASDAQ:WILC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. G. Willi-Food International had a return on equity of 6.04% and a net margin of 5.80%. The firm had revenue of $43.89 million for the quarter.

G. Willi-Food International Dividend Announcement

About G. Willi-Food International

The firm also recently disclosed a Thrice Yearly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 2nd. This represents a yield of 3.8%. G. Willi-Food International’s payout ratio is 62.50%.

G. Willi-Food International Ltd. designs, imports, markets, and distributes food products worldwide. The company offers mushrooms, artichoke, beans, asparagus, capers, corn kernels, baby corn, palm hearts, vine leaves, sour pickles, mixed pickled vegetables, pickled peppers, olives, garlic, roasted eggplant sun, and dried tomatoes; and canned fish comprising tuna, sardine, anchovies, smoked and pressed cod liver, herring, fish paste, and salmon products.

