Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) Upgraded to Buy at Stifel Nicolaus

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $170.00 price target on the medical equipment provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $148.00. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 23.03% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on MASI. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective (up from $107.00) on shares of Masimo in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Masimo from $145.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Masimo from $70.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Masimo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $117.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, March 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.43.

Get Masimo alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on MASI

Masimo Trading Up 0.1 %

MASI opened at $138.18 on Monday. Masimo has a twelve month low of $75.22 and a twelve month high of $198.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $135.58 and a 200-day moving average of $113.53. The stock has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a PE ratio of 91.39 and a beta of 0.97.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.43. Masimo had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 13.77%. The company had revenue of $548.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $545.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. Masimo’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Masimo will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MASI. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Masimo in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Masimo by 140.6% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 243 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Masimo during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Masimo during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Masimo during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. 85.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Masimo

(Get Free Report)

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets various patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry; Masimo rainbow SET platform, including rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that allows noninvasive monitoring of carboxyhemoglobin, methemoglobin, hemoglobin concentration, fractional arterial oxygen saturation, oxygen content, pleth variability index, rainbow pleth variability index, respiration rate from the pleth, and oxygen reserve index, as well as acoustic respiration monitoring, SedLine brain function monitoring, NomoLine capnography and gas monitoring, and regional oximetry.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Masimo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masimo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.