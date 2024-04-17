4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Barclays

Equities researchers at Barclays began coverage on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on FDMT. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $30.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 1st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.22.

Get 4D Molecular Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on 4D Molecular Therapeutics

4D Molecular Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of FDMT stock opened at $26.75 on Monday. 4D Molecular Therapeutics has a one year low of $9.44 and a one year high of $36.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.07 and its 200 day moving average is $20.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.06 and a beta of 2.87.

4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of ($0.02) million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.67 million. 4D Molecular Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 436.30% and a negative return on equity of 34.14%. As a group, research analysts predict that 4D Molecular Therapeutics will post -3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO David Kirn sold 92,001 shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total transaction of $2,495,987.13. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,059,153 shares in the company, valued at $28,734,820.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO David Kirn sold 92,001 shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total transaction of $2,495,987.13. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,059,153 shares in the company, valued at $28,734,820.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Robert Young Kim sold 24,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total transaction of $737,787.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,342.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 147,888 shares of company stock worth $4,134,254 over the last quarter. Insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 4D Molecular Therapeutics

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 16.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 135,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 19,434 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $566,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $216,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 2.2% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 172,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,199,000 after purchasing an additional 3,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 359.3% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 3,873 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.27% of the company’s stock.

About 4D Molecular Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company, develops genetic medicines using its therapeutic vector evolution platform in the Netherland and the United States. The company develops a portfolio of genetic medicine product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas for ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for 4D Molecular Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 4D Molecular Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.