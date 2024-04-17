FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FLYLF) Short Interest Update

FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FLYLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,400 shares, an increase of 7.6% from the March 15th total of 26,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 12.3 days.

FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of FLYHT Aerospace Solutions stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,809. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.47. FLYHT Aerospace Solutions has a 52 week low of $0.35 and a 52 week high of $0.78.

FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Company Profile

FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd. provides real-time communications with aircrafts for the aerospace industry. It offers AFIRS, an automated flight information reporting system that is an aircraft satcom/interface device, which enables cockpit voice communications, real-time aircraft state analysis, and the transmission of aircraft data while inflight; TAMDAR, a tropospheric airborne meteorological data reporting system that deliver airborne weather and humidity data in real-time; FLYHT-WVSS-II, a mounted aircraft sensor that detects and reports water vapour; AFIRS Edge, provides AID functions to supply aircraft's data to the flight deck for EFB applications; FleetWatch, offers configurable fleet situational awareness platform; FuelSense, provides insight to an airline's management and usage of fuel; and ClearPort, a clear view into the status of an aircraft.

