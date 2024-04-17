Associated Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:AC) Short Interest Down 6.1% in March

Associated Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:AC – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, a decline of 6.1% from the March 15th total of 9,900 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 5,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AC. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Associated Capital Group by 87.7% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Associated Capital Group by 64.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its holdings in shares of Associated Capital Group by 305.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 1,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 921 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Associated Capital Group by 7,613.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Associated Capital Group by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.14% of the company’s stock.
Associated Capital Group stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.24. 4,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,101. Associated Capital Group has a 52-week low of $31.32 and a 52-week high of $40.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.85. The company has a market cap of $692.84 million, a P/E ratio of 18.75 and a beta of 0.90.
Associated Capital Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment advisory services in the United States. The company offers alternative investment management services; and operates a direct investment business. It also invests in new and existing businesses. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.
