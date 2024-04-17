DGS Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 889 General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

DGS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 889 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GD. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of General Dynamics by 411.5% in the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 133 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Mark C. Roualet sold 73,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.75, for a total transaction of $19,414,117.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 149,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,502,023.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Mark C. Roualet sold 73,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.75, for a total transaction of $19,414,117.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 149,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,502,023.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 32,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.31, for a total value of $8,551,750.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 773,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $204,569,860.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

General Dynamics Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of GD opened at $285.21 on Wednesday. General Dynamics Co. has a 52 week low of $202.35 and a 52 week high of $296.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.73, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $278.07 and a 200-day moving average of $258.67.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by ($0.04). General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The firm had revenue of $11.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be paid a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. This is a boost from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GD. Alembic Global Advisors downgraded General Dynamics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $296.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 29th. UBS Group increased their price target on General Dynamics from $286.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on General Dynamics from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on General Dynamics from $291.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on General Dynamics from $253.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $283.80.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

See Also

