DGS Capital Management LLC Sells 3,159 Shares of USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA)

DGS Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA – Free Report) by 41.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,159 shares during the quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in USANA Health Sciences were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of USANA Health Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $570,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 75.7% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 337,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,083,000 after acquiring an additional 145,373 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 90,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,314,000 after acquiring an additional 2,168 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 213,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,536,000 after acquiring an additional 8,084 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 16,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.25% of the company’s stock.

Get USANA Health Sciences alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider David Mulham Mulham sold 4,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.76, for a total transaction of $205,893.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,722. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Robert A. Sinnott sold 3,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.55, for a total transaction of $183,639.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider David Mulham Mulham sold 4,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.76, for a total transaction of $205,893.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $373,722. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 24,807 shares of company stock worth $1,200,791. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

USANA Health Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of USNA stock opened at $43.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $830.59 million, a P/E ratio of 13.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.46. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.59 and a 52 week high of $69.60.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $221.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.70 million. USANA Health Sciences had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 13.49%. Analysts forecast that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on USNA shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of USANA Health Sciences from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on USANA Health Sciences

About USANA Health Sciences

(Free Report)

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional, personal care, and skincare products in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers consisting of targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and food that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for USANA Health Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USANA Health Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.