GPM Growth Investors Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

GPM Growth Investors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,690 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 22 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group makes up approximately 3.1% of GPM Growth Investors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. GPM Growth Investors Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $6,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UNH. Bray Capital Advisors boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 9,616 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $4,848,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 12.8% during the third quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC now owns 662 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,018 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,068,000 after purchasing an additional 2,382 shares during the last quarter. Mason & Associates Inc grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mason & Associates Inc now owns 3,263 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.5% in the third quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 8,735 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $4,404,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at UnitedHealth Group

In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,236 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.48, for a total value of $597,581.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,527,306.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 858 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.79, for a total value of $451,127.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,977,233.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,236 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.48, for a total transaction of $597,581.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,527,306.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $675.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $545.00 to $562.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $618.00 to $584.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 5th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $605.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $460.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $570.05.

Get Our Latest Report on UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

UNH traded down $4.63 on Tuesday, reaching $484.40. The stock had a trading volume of 1,104,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,438,156. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $436.38 and a 12-month high of $554.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $485.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $513.81. The company has a market cap of $445.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.54.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.63 by $0.28. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 26.50%. The business had revenue of $99.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.61 earnings per share for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $1.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.97%.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Featured Stories

