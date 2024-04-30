NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Shares Gap Up to $247.13

Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $247.13, but opened at $257.72. NXP Semiconductors shares last traded at $257.98, with a volume of 1,116,807 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on NXPI. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $264.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NXP Semiconductors currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $242.29.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NXPI

NXP Semiconductors Stock Up 1.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $241.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $220.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.20, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.59.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 38.94% and a net margin of 21.07%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a $1.014 dividend. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.91%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NXP Semiconductors

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NXPI. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.3% in the third quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 17,307 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $3,460,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 11.2% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 54,261 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $10,848,000 after purchasing an additional 5,471 shares during the period. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the third quarter valued at about $670,000. Aua Capital Management LLC grew its position in NXP Semiconductors by 25.3% during the third quarter. Aua Capital Management LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. Finally, Palouse Capital Management Inc. grew its position in NXP Semiconductors by 0.8% during the third quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,839 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $2,367,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.