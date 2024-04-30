Cargojet (TSE:CJT) Price Target Cut to C$182.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Cargojet (TSE:CJT – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$184.00 to C$182.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 45.58% from the company’s previous close.

CJT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Cargojet from C$145.00 to C$148.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$109.00 to C$129.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$157.00 to C$162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Acumen Capital raised their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$160.00 to C$165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, ATB Capital boosted their price objective on Cargojet from C$155.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cargojet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$148.91.

Get Cargojet alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CJT

Cargojet Stock Up 4.4 %

CJT stock traded up C$5.26 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$125.02. The stock had a trading volume of 134,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,199. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$112.27 and a 200 day moving average price of C$107.90. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.25 and a beta of 1.03. Cargojet has a 1-year low of C$76.50 and a 1-year high of C$125.44.

Cargojet (TSE:CJT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported C($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.88 by C($1.02). Cargojet had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 4.62%. The company had revenue of C$221.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$250.58 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cargojet will post 3.6871632 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cargojet

(Get Free Report)

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services and carriers in Canada. It operates domestic air cargo network services between 16 Canadian cities; and provides dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cargojet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cargojet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.