Desjardins Cuts Brookfield Renewable Partners (TSE:BEP.UN) Price Target to C$37.00

Brookfield Renewable Partners (TSE:BEP.UN – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BEP) had its price objective cut by analysts at Desjardins from C$39.00 to C$37.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Desjardins’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 28.07% from the stock’s current price.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Stock Performance

Shares of BEP.UN traded down C$0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$28.89. 119,878 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 267,800. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$30.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$32.33. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.21, a P/E/G ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.64, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a twelve month low of C$27.43 and a twelve month high of C$44.13.

About Brookfield Renewable Partners

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities in the North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Hydroelectric; Wind; and Solar, Storage, and others segments. It operates 840 generation facilities using hydro, solar, wind, biomass, and other renewable technologies.

