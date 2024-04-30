Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH) PT Raised to C$2,100.00 at National Bankshares

Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by investment analysts at National Bankshares from C$2,000.00 to C$2,100.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 40.09% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Fairfax Financial from C$1,085.00 to C$1,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Fairfax Financial from C$1,900.00 to C$2,000.00 in a research note on Friday. Cormark upped their target price on Fairfax Financial from C$1,600.00 to C$1,800.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Fairfax Financial from C$1,550.00 to C$1,650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on Fairfax Financial from C$1,700.00 to C$2,000.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$1,791.67.

Fairfax Financial Stock Performance

FFH traded down C$9.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$1,499.02. The stock had a trading volume of 14,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,743. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$1,474.49 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1,325.16. The firm has a market cap of C$33.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.86. Fairfax Financial has a one year low of C$910.44 and a one year high of C$1,563.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.98, a current ratio of 6.07 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported C$71.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$81.40 by C($9.42). The firm had revenue of C$9.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$10.25 billion. Fairfax Financial had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 20.09%. As a group, research analysts predict that Fairfax Financial will post 189.55125 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Fairfax Financial

In other news, insider Andrew Barnard sold 2,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1,120.68, for a total transaction of C$2,882,388.96. In other news, insider Andrew Barnard sold 2,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1,120.68, for a total transaction of C$2,882,388.96. Also, Director Brian Johnston Porter purchased 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$1,509.40 per share, with a total value of C$150,940.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 950 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,433,930. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 190 shares of company stock valued at $273,877 and sold 4,572 shares valued at $5,835,859. 3.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Fairfax Financial

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Property and Casualty Insurance and Reinsurance, Life insurance and Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

