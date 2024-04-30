Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Intrust Bank NA

Intrust Bank NA cut its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,197 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,815 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $4,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Root Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 83.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,269,030 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $149,213,000 after purchasing an additional 575,649 shares in the last quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 34.3% in the third quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP now owns 4,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. RNC Capital Management LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 87,926 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,791,000 after purchasing an additional 4,585 shares during the period. Finally, Dupree Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth about $378,000. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of XOM stock traded down $0.25 on Tuesday, reaching $119.39. 2,084,330 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,999,197. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $113.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.73. The company has a market capitalization of $472.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.38. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $95.77 and a 12-month high of $123.75.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $83.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.69 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 16.75%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.83 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 46.57%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on XOM shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $147.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.11.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,169,845. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

