SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Shares Acquired by First Ascent Asset Management LLC

First Ascent Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 131,931 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,180 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of First Ascent Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. First Ascent Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $6,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 73,483,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,031,943,000 after buying an additional 1,485,730 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,124,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687,275 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 18,556,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,301,000 after purchasing an additional 807,687 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,403,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,467,000 after purchasing an additional 100,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 7,379,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,473,000 after purchasing an additional 175,073 shares in the last quarter.

SPYV stock traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.11. The stock had a trading volume of 686,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,610,598. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.16. The company has a market cap of $20.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.25 and a beta of 0.84. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $39.51 and a 52-week high of $50.20.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

