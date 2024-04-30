First Ascent Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

First Ascent Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,223 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF makes up 1.0% of First Ascent Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. First Ascent Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $8,859,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VBR. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Bfsg LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VBR traded down $2.31 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $181.31. The company had a trading volume of 140,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 558,729. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $184.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $174.72. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $148.75 and a 12 month high of $192.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.09.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

See Also

