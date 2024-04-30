Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) Price Target Lowered to C$81.00 at ATB Capital

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by analysts at ATB Capital from C$85.00 to C$81.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. ATB Capital’s target price points to a potential upside of 50.00% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Ag Growth International from C$83.00 to C$88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Ag Growth International from C$75.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Ag Growth International from C$75.00 to C$82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Ag Growth International from C$64.00 to C$72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Ag Growth International from C$75.00 to C$83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$81.00.

Ag Growth International Price Performance

TSE AFN traded down C$7.39 on Tuesday, reaching C$54.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 247,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,090. Ag Growth International has a 52 week low of C$47.07 and a 52 week high of C$64.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$60.80 and a 200 day moving average price of C$55.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 285.22. The firm has a market cap of C$1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.32.

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported C$1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.08 by C$0.62. Ag Growth International had a return on equity of 23.61% and a net margin of 4.51%. The company had revenue of C$379.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$414.68 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Ag Growth International will post 5.9042146 EPS for the current year.

About Ag Growth International

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells equipment for the agriculture industry in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Farm and Commercial segments. The company offers grain, bolted, hopper, and smooth wall bins; temporary storage; unloads and sweeps systems; water tanks; secondary containment systems; fuel tanks; and storage accessories, as well as mixed flow dryers; fans and heaters; aeration products; vents and exhausters; and stirring systems.

