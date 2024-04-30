GPM Growth Investors Inc. Sells 19,446 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ)

GPM Growth Investors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Free Report) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 338,736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,446 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 3.1% of GPM Growth Investors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. GPM Growth Investors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $6,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BSCQ. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $221,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,471,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,385,000 after purchasing an additional 31,673 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 11,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 141,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,731,000 after purchasing an additional 8,042 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ BSCQ traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $19.09. 134,813 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 934,396. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $18.69 and a 12 month high of $19.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.13.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.0624 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 22nd.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. The fund will unwind in December 2026 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

