Buffington Mohr McNeal Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Buffington Mohr McNeal reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82 shares during the period. Buffington Mohr McNeal’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marietta Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 69,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,126,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Investment Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Prosperitas Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Prosperitas Financial LLC now owns 27,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727 shares during the period. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC now owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $763,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

VO stock opened at $235.99 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $194.79 and a 1 year high of $250.41. The company has a market cap of $61.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $241.65 and a 200 day moving average of $226.78.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

