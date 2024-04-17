Marino Stram & Associates LLC Invests $217,000 in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Marino Stram & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 33,429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,103,000 after purchasing an additional 3,095 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 987.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 310,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,607,000 after purchasing an additional 282,186 shares during the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 5,709 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. West Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. West Wealth Group LLC now owns 64,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,896,000 after buying an additional 13,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Day & Ennis LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 43,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,281,000 after buying an additional 4,159 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Performance

iShares U.S. Technology ETF stock opened at $131.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $133.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.78. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a one year low of $88.64 and a one year high of $137.54. The stock has a market cap of $16.03 billion, a PE ratio of 40.59 and a beta of 1.39.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

