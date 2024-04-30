SITC International Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SITIY) Plans Dividend of $0.59

SITC International Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SITIY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, April 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.5893 per share on Wednesday, June 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 1st.
SITC International Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:SITIY opened at $19.76 on Tuesday. SITC International has a fifty-two week low of $13.55 and a fifty-two week high of $22.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.63.
SITC International Company Profile
