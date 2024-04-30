Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) PT Raised to $43.00

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $36.00 to $43.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 20.52% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Bank of America lowered shares of Sensata Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $46.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price target (down previously from $44.00) on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.13.

Sensata Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:ST opened at $35.68 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.10 and a 200-day moving average of $34.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -713.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Sensata Technologies has a twelve month low of $30.56 and a twelve month high of $47.41.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $992.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $978.05 million. Sensata Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.10% and a positive return on equity of 17.47%. The business’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sensata Technologies will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sensata Technologies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ST. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 253.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,014 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,162 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 153.8% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,102 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 7,940 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in Sensata Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $685,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 1.7% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 64,151 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 9.5% during the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 57,386 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. 99.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile



Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions.

