Civeo (NYSE:CVEO) Given New $31.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Civeo (NYSE:CVEO – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $30.00 to $31.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 34.37% from the company’s previous close.
Civeo Price Performance
Shares of CVEO opened at $23.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $338.21 million, a PE ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 2.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.82. Civeo has a twelve month low of $17.98 and a twelve month high of $28.00.
Civeo (NYSE:CVEO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The business services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $170.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.12 million. Civeo had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 3.53%. As a group, research analysts expect that Civeo will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Civeo Company Profile
Civeo Corporation provides hospitality services to the natural resource industry in Canada, Australia, and the United States. The company develops lodges and villages; and mobile assets, including modular, skid-mounted accommodation, and central facilities that provide short to medium-term accommodation needs.
