Civeo (NYSE:CVEO) Given New $31.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Posted by on Apr 30th, 2024

Civeo (NYSE:CVEO) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $30.00 to $31.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a "buy" rating on the business services provider's stock. Stifel Nicolaus' price objective would indicate a potential upside of 34.37% from the company's previous close.

Civeo Price Performance

Shares of CVEO opened at $23.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $338.21 million, a PE ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 2.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.82. Civeo has a twelve month low of $17.98 and a twelve month high of $28.00.

Civeo (NYSE:CVEO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The business services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $170.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.12 million. Civeo had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 3.53%. As a group, research analysts expect that Civeo will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Civeo

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CVEO. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Civeo by 21.3% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 315,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,545,000 after purchasing an additional 55,534 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Civeo by 62.0% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 136,247 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,113,000 after acquiring an additional 52,168 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Civeo by 4.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,206,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,001,000 after acquiring an additional 51,400 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Civeo by 10.2% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 446,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,246,000 after acquiring an additional 41,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Civeo in the fourth quarter worth $698,000. Institutional investors own 81.44% of the company’s stock.

Civeo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Civeo Corporation provides hospitality services to the natural resource industry in Canada, Australia, and the United States. The company develops lodges and villages; and mobile assets, including modular, skid-mounted accommodation, and central facilities that provide short to medium-term accommodation needs.

Featured Articles

