Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) PT Raised to $85.00

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Susquehanna from $78.00 to $85.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “positive” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Susquehanna’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.59% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $70.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.09.

Get Lattice Semiconductor alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor Stock Up 4.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LSCC opened at $76.86 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $10.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.55, a PEG ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.89. Lattice Semiconductor has a fifty-two week low of $51.96 and a fifty-two week high of $98.30.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.45. The business had revenue of $170.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.15 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 35.14% and a return on equity of 36.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Lattice Semiconductor will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Mark Jon Nelson sold 14,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.49, for a total value of $1,030,671.33. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,021,951.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 23,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.78, for a total transaction of $1,720,388.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 124,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,281,394.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark Jon Nelson sold 14,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.49, for a total transaction of $1,030,671.33. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,021,951.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,741 shares of company stock valued at $3,225,795. Company insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lattice Semiconductor

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 521,858 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,825,000 after purchasing an additional 9,735 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lattice Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth $2,738,000. HMS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lattice Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth $280,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 39,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,106,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. 98.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Lattice Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lattice Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lattice Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.