Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) Given New $11.00 Price Target at Wedbush

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Wedbush from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Wedbush’s price target points to a potential upside of 10.83% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on HOPE. StockNews.com raised shares of Hope Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 6th. DA Davidson raised shares of Hope Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

HOPE opened at $9.93 on Tuesday. Hope Bancorp has a twelve month low of $7.42 and a twelve month high of $12.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.92 and a 200-day moving average of $10.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.13.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $123.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.42 million. Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 12.19%. The firm’s revenue was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hope Bancorp will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 39.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,513 shares in the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hope Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $116,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Hope Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $132,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in Hope Bancorp by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 12,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Hope Bancorp by 46.2% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 5,034 shares during the last quarter. 84.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides retail and commercial banking services for businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers loans comprising commercial and industrial loans to businesses for various purposes, such as working capital, purchasing inventory, debt refinancing, business acquisitions, international trade finance, other business-related financing, and loans syndication services; commercial real estate loans; residential mortgage loans; small business administration loans; and consumer loans, such as single-family mortgage, home equity, automobile, credit card, and personal loans.

