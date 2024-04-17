Short Interest in Carbon Revolution Public Limited (NASDAQ:CREVW) Increases By 8.3%

Carbon Revolution Public Limited (NASDAQ:CREVW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 61,000 shares, a growth of 8.3% from the March 15th total of 56,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days.

Carbon Revolution Public Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CREVW opened at $0.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.07. Carbon Revolution Public has a 52-week low of $0.03 and a 52-week high of $0.20.

Carbon Revolution Public Company Profile

Carbon Revolution Public Limited Company manufactures and sells carbon fibre wheels to original equipment vehicle manufacturers for the automotive industry worldwide. It also provides associated engineering services; and sells tools. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

