Short Interest in Carbon Revolution Public Limited (NASDAQ:CREVW) Increases By 8.3%

Carbon Revolution Public Limited (NASDAQ:CREVW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 61,000 shares, a growth of 8.3% from the March 15th total of 56,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days.
Carbon Revolution Public Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:CREVW opened at $0.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.07. Carbon Revolution Public has a 52-week low of $0.03 and a 52-week high of $0.20.
Carbon Revolution Public Company Profile
